Green hydrogen plant, good-paying jobs could be headed to Massena

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - It could be a massive shakeup for Massena’s economy. A company that makes industrial gases and chemicals wants to put a liquid hydrogen manufacturing plant in the town.

Right now, Pontoon Bridge Road might not look like much, but soon it could host Air Products and Chemicals’ new 84-acre green hydrogen plant.

“We’re just thinking very positively that this is going to be a very good boost for Massena,” said Massena Town Supervisor Susan Bellor.

The plant would produce roughly 35 metric tons of green hydrogen, a clean fuel, per day - diversifying the local economy which has been traditionally based on aluminum.

“When you rely on one industry, you tend to be in trouble when that industry moves out or wherever,” said Francis Carvel, town council member.

It’d also create employment opportunities. Local officials say the plant’s 2-year construction would open 200 temporary positions and once complete, it’s expected to create 90 permanent full-time jobs with an estimated $90,000 salary.

“It would be great for the local economy. Those will be high-tech jobs. They’ll be good-paying jobs, not minimum-wage jobs. They’re going to be good-paying jobs for this area,” said Carvel.

Although the facility will technically be in the town of Massena, officials also expect it to have a massive ripple effect on the village of Massena.

“Just a general shot in the arm in terms of our economy and the community as a whole is the most exciting thing for us,” said village Mayor Gregory Paquin.

The plant could bring more traffic to Massena, along with bringing permanent residents to the community.

“Building some new homes, maybe building apartment buildings. Maybe refurbishing old apartment buildings could be the more cost-effective way to go. That helps with the tax base and for the services that we provide,” said Paquin.

The project has gone through the planning process. With construction on the horizon, the New York Power Authority has awarded Air Products 94 megawatts of St. Lawrence hydropower to aid in the project.

A public meeting is taking place Wednesday evening.

