Kathy L. Conroy, 70, of Norwood

Published: Jul. 12, 2023
NORWOOD, New York (WWNY) - Arrangements for Kathy L. Conroy, 70, a resident of 275 Austin Ridge Road, Norwood, are incomplete at this time with the Buck Funeral Home in Norwood.  Mrs. Conroy passed away on Tuesday at the Saratoga General Hospital with family at her side.  A complete obituary will be available when finalized.  The Buck Funeral Home is serving the family of Kathy L. Conroy.

