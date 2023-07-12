Lisa K. Winter, 60, of Ogdensburg

Lisa K. Winter, age 60 of Ogdensburg passed away at the Albany Medical Center surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday (July 11, 2023). (Funeral Home)

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A Mass of Christian burial for Lisa K. Winter, age 60 of Ogdensburg will be held at 10:00am on Friday (July 14, 2023) at St. Mary’s Cathedral with Rev. Joseph Morgan officiating. Burial will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Ogdensburg.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday (July 13th) from 4-7pm at the Fox & Murray Funeral Home. Lisa passed away at the Albany Medical Center surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday (July 11, 2023).

Surviving is her husband Tim; two daughters Misty (Ryan) Griffith and Jhenna Reed & her companion Matt Caufield; a son John (Kristen) Reed all of Ogdensburg; grandchildren Connor & Camden Griffith, Hailey Reed, William & Amya LaFlair, Aliya & Chloe Best and Avery & Joplin Reed; 7 sisters Sonya Vrystein of Coburg, Ontario, Barbara Parish of Ogdensburg, Marlene (John) Tyo of Ogdensburg, Marilyn (Mike) Silmser of NC, Diane Lemhouse of Ogdensburg, Nancy (Tim) Irvin of Ogdensburg and Theresa (Tom) Webb of NC; along with many nieces, nephews & cousins.

Lisa was predeceased by her parents; an infant daughter Autumn Reed; a sister Elaine Burley-LaRose and two brothers Lester & Dale Thompson.

She was born on December 16, 1962 in Ogdensburg, a daughter of the late Quinten & Helen (Houppert) Thompson. She graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy in 1981. A previous marriage to John Reed ended, and she was later married to Timothy Winter on August 19, 2000.

Lisa was employed as direct care support staff worker for United Helpers and Cerebral Palsy, and later went to work for First Student as a bus monitor until she happily retired. She enjoyed her camp on the St. Lawrence River, dancing in the kitchen, celebrating holidays with family and spending time with her children and grandchildren every chance she got. Lisa was a caring and loving person who loved to celebrate life and was loved by many.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Association or the Ogdensburg Volunteer Rescue Squad. Condolences and fond memories can also be shared online at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com

