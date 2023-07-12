Meet the Artist at Fibonacci

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -

Since 2013, Joe has been living with stage 4 liver cancer. During his treatment in Florida Joe learned about – and fell in love with – acrylic paint. After a friend introduced him to Chain Art Painting, Joe has been developing his skill and experimenting with various approaches to the medium.

Fibonacci welcomes North Country artist Joseph Dunn for a one day show on Friday, July 14, 4 -7 PM. Joe has recently discovered his artistic side! We are delighted to give him the opportunity to exhibit his work and share how he is developing his unique style while exploring various techniques of working with acrylics. Proceeds from this event will be donated by the artist for Cancer Research.

Fibonacci Website

Fibonacci Facebook page

Joseph Dunn (fibonacci gallery)

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.