A more comfortable day

Wednesday AM weather
By Beth Hall
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 6:11 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s going to be warm and humid today, but it won’t be sweltering and oppressive.

We’ll have partly to mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 70s. A few places might have a 20% chance of rain, but we expect most of the day to be dry.

The dewpoint started in the mid-50s and will climb to around 60.

Skies will cloud up overnight and we’ll see rain by early Thursday morning. Lows will be around 60.

Rain will be on and off on Thursday, with the heaviest downpours mainly in the morning. Highs will be in the low to mid-80s.

There’s a 40% to 50% chance of late-day showers on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. It will be partly sunny with highs in the low to mid-80s all three days.

Monday will be mostly sunny with a 30% chance of rain. Highs will be in the mid-80s.

It will be partly sunny with a 50% chance of rain on Tuesday. Highs will be in the upper 70s.

