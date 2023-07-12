Morning Checkup: Upcoming Office for the Aging Events

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Jefferson County Office for the Aging has a couple of events coming up.

Director Bethany Munn talked about them during Samaritan Medical Center’s Morning Checkup segment on 7 News This Morning.

The senior picnic is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, July 19, at Wescott Beach State Park. Around 400 people are expected.

A Senior Health Expo will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, August 31, at the Watertown Fairgrounds Arena. Admission is free. Around 50 vendors have signed up so far.

For information on either event, call the Office for the Aging at 315-785-3191.

