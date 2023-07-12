Ogdensburg man dies following house fire

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - An Ogdensburg man who was hurt in a fire last month has died from his injuries.

City fire and police officials confirm that 57-year-old David Lovely passed away Tuesday at Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse.

Lovely was injured in a fire on June 23 at his home at 926 South Water Street in Ogdensburg.

According to officials, police helped Lovely walk out of the burning house.

Police say he had burns and was suffering from smoke inhalation.

Lovely was initially taken to Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center and then transferred to the hospital in Syracuse.

According to a GoFundMe page set up by family members, Lovely had severe burns on 16 percent of his body and was in a medically induced coma.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by Frary Funeral Home in Ogdensburg.

Fire officials say the fire was caused by an overheated power strip.

