LOUDONVILLE, New York (WWNY) - While 61% of New Yorkers are somewhat or very concerned that they might be a victim of a crime, a similar number, 58%, say they are no more concerned now than they’ve been before.

Forty-one percent say they are more concerned about being a crime victim than they used to be.

Those are results from a Siena College survey released Wednesday.

Fifty-one percent of voters surveyed say they’re concerned about their safety or their family’s safety in public spaces, such as schools, stores or houses of worship. More than a third — 36% — felt threatened over the past year by a stranger’s behavior in a public place.

“Crime isn’t just something that happens to others far away according to New Yorkers,” said Don Levy, who’s director of the Siena College Research Institute. “While 87% say crime is a serious problem in our state and 57% say it is a problem in their community, a disturbingly high 61% say that they are worried about it happening to them.”

Some New Yorkers are spending money to help them feel safe. Forty percent have spent $100 or more in the last year and 12% have spent more than $500.

About a third have purchased home security cameras or security lights with motion sensors. A quarter have hired a professionally monitored home security system.

One out of every six New Yorkers has taken a self-defense class and 12% have purchased a firearm for self-defense.

