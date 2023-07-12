Potsdam man jailed following domestic incident

Gage Blackmer
Gage Blackmer(St. Lawrence County Correctional Facility)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 9:39 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
STOCKHOLM, New York (WWNY) - A Potsdam man is accused of violating an order of protection following a domestic incident in the town of Stockholm on Tuesday.

State police 23-year-old Gage Blackmer allegedly struck someone in the face during an argument. That person, they say, has a stay-away order of protection against Blackmer.

Blackmer was charged with first-degree criminal contempt. He was arraigned in Stockholm town court and jailed on $2,000 cash bail, $5,000 bond, or $10,000 secured bond.

