Poultry show takes center stage at Jefferson County Fair

The Jefferson County Fair continued Wednesday with the spotlight on the 4-H poultry show.
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Jefferson County Fair continued Wednesday with the spotlight on the 4-H poultry show.

Children and teens from across the county came to showcase their chickens, ducks, and even emus.

While she pursues a blue ribbon, Katie Rastley says she finds just as much satisfaction in raising feathery friends.

“The animals, like, they’re also great for your mental health. And you get your little buddies that you can just hang out with all day,” she said.

The fair continues Thursday with “Seniors and Kids Day” and the dairy cattle show.

