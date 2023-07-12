Raymond “Mikey” Come Jr., 37, of Watertown, NY, passed away July 8, 2023 at his home. (Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Raymond “Mikey” Come Jr., 37, of Watertown, NY, passed away July 8, 2023 at his home.

He was born on June 12, 1986 in Monterey, California, son of Raymond M. Come Sr. and Crystal L. Seymour. Mikey attended Watertown High School. Following school he worked various jobs in the local area including JAIN Irrigation, Construction and installing solar panels in Oswego.

He married Leah Acker together they had three children, the marriage ended in divorce.

Mikey enjoyed camping, fishing, listening to music, cookouts and most of all spending time with his children, nieces and nephews.

Among his survivors are his six children, Maria, Ryan and Hailey Cordova, Randy, Lyla and Camden Come; his beloved mother, Crystal L. Seymour, Watertown, NY; two sisters, Ariel and Amber Come, Watertown, NY; 4 nieces and 3 nephews; his maternal grandmother, Linda Seymour, Johnson City, NY and longtime companion, Keva Shank.

He is predeceased by his father Raymond M. Come Sr.

The family is holding a celebration of life at Thompson Park at 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 15th. Please bring a dish to share.

A calling hour will be held 10:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 18th at the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home 117 N. Massey St. Watertown. A prayer will be said at 11:30 a.m. at the funeral home followed by a Funeral Mass at Noon at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church.

Burial will follow in Brookside Cemetery.

Donations may be made in his memory to the Mental Health Association 425 Washington St., Watertown, NY 13601.

Online condolences may be made at www.hartandbrucefh.com

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.