Relaxing rules on marijuana in the military?

By 7 News Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWNY) - As the military struggles to meet recruiting goals, lawmakers in the divided U.S. House of Representatives seem united on a proposed fix: relaxing the Pentagon’s policies on marijuana use.

Republican Congressman Matt Gaetz of Florida says he doesn’t believe the military should test for cannabis in people who want to join the military.

The bill would also keep the military from testing for cannabis use when someone is set to become a commissioned officer.

Gaetz stressed that his amendment wouldn’t preclude the defense department from prohibiting marijuana use while actively serving, only arguing cannabis testing is an unnecessary gate for recruitment.

