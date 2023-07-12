Robert A. LaForty, 83, of Watertown

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 7:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Robert A. LaForty, 83, of Watertown, passed away on July 10, 2023, at Samaritan Medical Center.
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Robert A. LaForty, 83, of Watertown, passed away on July 10, 2023, at Samaritan Medical Center.

Mr. LaForty was born October 18, 1939, in Watertown, son of George and Alice (Putman) LaForty. In 1957 he graduated from Trumansburg High School. A marriage to Margaret Jenner ended in divorce.

Mr. LaForty was a salesman for Haley Electric before retiring in 1984. As an avid fan of motorsports he spent many summers at Watkins Glen camping and enjoying Formula One and NASCAR racing at its best. Robert was a keen reader who loved to debate politics and current events with family and friends- particularly with Jim Petersen. He often shared his favorite witticisms with everyone and they will live on and continue to make us smile.

He is survived by two sons, Robert LaForty and wife Meredith of Ridgewood, NJ; Stephen LaForty and wife Leslie of Tavares, FL; a daughter, Kimberly LaForty of Watertown, NY; two brothers, George LaForty and wife Beverly of Jacksonville Beach, FL; Daniel LaForty of Trumansburg, NY; a sister Joan Renyolds of Trumansburg, NY; six grandchildren, two great grandchildren, as well as several nieces and nephews. Mr. LaForty is predeceased by a brother, William Henry LaForty.

There will be no calling hours or funeral service. Arrangements are with D.L. Calarco Funeral Home, Inc.

Online condolences may be made on www.dlcalarco.com and donations in his memory to Watertownurbanmission.com

