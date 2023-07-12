Ronald (Butch) Keith O’Dett Jr., 71, of Croghan

Ronald (Butch) Keith O’Dett Jr., 71 years old, Ron passed away after a very short illness on Monday, July 10, 2023, at Albany Medical Center. (Funeral Home)

CROGHAN, New York (WWNY) - Ronald (Butch) Keith O’Dett Jr., 71 years old, Ron passed away after a very short illness on Monday, July 10, 2023, at Albany Medical Center. He was born April 3, 1952, to the late Ronald Keith O’Dett Sr. and Alice Lorraine (Trudeau) Weston in Carthage, NY.

Ron is survived by his longtime companion Tina Belair, when he last saw her, he whispered: “I Love You”. Along with 4 daughters, Holli Carter, Kelly O’Dett, Virginia (O’Dett) Giamarino, and Katherine O’Dett. His Grandchildren Noah Larkin, Elliot Carter, Harper Carter, Mason Giamarino, The Twins- Joshua and Rowan Giamarino, and Jacob Giamarino. Ron also leaves behind his beautiful (fat) cat Henry.

Also survived by his 3 sisters Tracey (O’Dett) Scott, Cassandra Handley, and Amy June O’Dett, and speaking to his only brother Patrick O’Dett on a daily basis.

The family all knew that Ron loved working and riding his Harley’s. He was a woodworker who made beautiful furniture that will be able to be passed on for generations. His love for camping, sitting by the campfire shooting the breeze and fishing at Sperryville and on the Independence River was the most enjoyable times.

Ron worked construction as a foreman and built many roads on base which at the time was Camp Drum and transitioning to Fort Drum. He also had a hand in constructing the bridge between East and West Carthage. Ron was the first President of the “SAVE THE BUCKLEY BUILDING” organization in early 2000. Served for a short period of time in the US Navy and was stationed on the U.S.S Roosevelt.

Per Ron’s wishes, there will be no calling hours, but a family gathering will be scheduled for a later date on the Independence River.

The O’Dett Family has suffered greatly the last 2 weeks, we would like to share the “O’Dett-Buck Family” motto:

“Our family is a circle of strength and love, with every birth and every union, the circle grows. Every crisis faced together makes the circle stronger”

Arrangements are entrusted to the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. 500 State Street Carthage, NY 13619. To leave a message of sympathy for Ronald’s family please visit www.lundyfuneralhome.com and sign the tribute wall.

