T.I. Museum Decoy Show this weekend

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Thousand Islands Museum is hosting its 55th annual Decoy Show this weekend.

Museum vice president Jeff Garnsey calls the decoys “working pieces of art,” because they’re not only beautiful, but they’re also functional.

The show will be at the Cerow Recreation Park arena in Clayton from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, July 14, and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 15.

Saturday features a decoy head-painting contest for kids. That starts at noon. The museum will supply the heads and the paints.

General admission is $5. Active and retired military and their families get in for free.

You can learn more at timuseum.org/decoy-show or by emailing info@timuseum.org.

