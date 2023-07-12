UPS workers practice for possible strike

By Jeff Cole
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - UPS workers are practicing for a strike as talks between the union and the package carrier fell apart.

Members of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters Local 687 carried signs and picketed in Potsdam Tuesday morning.

The practice strikes are being staged at UPS facilities across the nation.

Between the Potsdam location, Watertown and Plattsburgh, UPS employs 400 union members.

The current contract expires at the end of the month.

Talks broke down surrounding wages and benefits. The union points out UPS made $11 billion in 2022 in net income.

“I think we’ve seen corporate greed. That term has been used a lot throughout the negotiation process and I think the American people have seen enough and it’s time to reward the people who work on Main Street,” said Jeffrey Norman, Teamsters Local 687 business agent.

UPS has said in various media that it has a plan in case there is a strike and the company is proud of what it has put forward in the negotiations.

The Watertown and Potsdam facilities each handle 14,000 packages daily.

