Water district proposal raises concerns in Philadelphia

TOWN OF PHILADELPHIA, New York (WWNY) - Concerns are surfacing over the proposed water district project in Philadelphia.

The town is working to secure grant funding for a new water district, but residents say the benefits don’t outweigh the $6.8 million cost.

Many people have wells and prefer them.

“We need to expand and prepare for our future, I understand that. But at what cost to the people who are already there,” said resident Debbie Kotelnicki.

The project would provide treated water to 67 homes, businesses, farmlands, and vacant lots. It would run from the village line at Irish Road, along Route 11 to Town Line Road.

“What it’s going to do to Route 11, considering they tore it up years ago. Are they going to rip it all apart again? And then property taxes. They’re going to call it property improvement whether I like it or not,” said resident Peter Toth.

It could cost residents up to $1,073 per user. But if the town is successful in getting more grant funding, it would reduce the price to $880 per user.

“There are people I’ve talked to that have to choose between paying a bill and having food for themselves or their children, and it leaves you in a position of turmoil,” said resident Lorraine Reese.

It’s not just residents who oppose the water district.

In a statement, the owners of Martin’s Greenhouse say the treated water wouldn’t be of use to the greenhouse and the cost would be an added burden. (See the full statement at the bottom of this story).

The water line was proposed after the town was approached by business owners about the quality of their water. In August 2022, the town sampled eight private wells within the proposed district. None of them came back safe for drinking.

Town Supervisor Deborah Lamora says the project would allow for business growth along Route 11.

“The more people, the more businesses we have, the cheaper it’ll be if we could get even more housing or some economic development,” she said.

About 60 percent of the project is already funded through grants. Concerns will be addressed at a public hearing Wednesday night at the town office.

Here’s the full statement from Luke K. Martin and Naomi R. Martin:

“To the respected members of the Board of the Town of Philadelphia and the Town of Philadelphia Supervisor, in regards to the proposal for the formation of a Water District “#2″ in the Town of Philadelphia- After considering the details provided by the Town of Philadelphia regarding this project, we respectfully encourage the board to vote against the formation of the proposed water district, and should the proposal move to a referendum, we intend to vote against the proposal. We are opposed to the proposal for the following reasons:

-Due to the fact that the water provided by the formation of the proposed Water District #2 will be treated, the water will be of no use to Martin’s Produce and Greenhouse.

-We have invested in the property at 32299 US Route 11 where our business is located to ensure we have the water we need to support the business.

-The mandated participation in the levy that will be placed on the property for the next few decades represents, in our view, an undue burden on our business, in light of our inability to use the water provided by the district.

We are thankful for the community we have found here in the Town of Philadelphia, and not least of all, we are thankful for the effective and considerate leadership provided by all those who serve in the Town Government.”

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.