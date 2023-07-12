Watertown golf championship heats up

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Men’s City Golf Championship continued at Thompson Park Golf Course on Tuesday.

And competition is certainly heating up.

- In the first match of the day, eight-time city champion John Bufalini takes on up-and-coming golfer Marcus Emerson. Bufalini sinks the long putt to go 1 up on Emerson. On the next hole, Emerson drains the putt to even the match. Bufalini goes on to win 2 and 1.

- Fourteen-time city champion Bob Hughes tees off against former Jefferson golfer Nate Heller. Heller’s second shot is close enough to the pin to take the first hole of the matchup. At the next hole, Hughes sinks the putt to halve the hole with Heller. Heller beats Hughes 1 up in a playoff.

- Michael Burgess takes on Conner Gray. Burgess beats Gray 3 and 2.

- Mitchell Scoville takes on last year’s finalist, Matt Barton. Barton moves on by winning 1 up.

Tuesday’s local scores

Perfect Game Collegiate League

Watertown Rapids 6, Oneonta Outlaws 5

Oneonta Outlaws 12, Watertown Rapids 1

