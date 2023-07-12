What a picture! Jeep winds up in trees

Here's an almost unbelievable picture from the Potsdam Fire Department. It's a Jeep in the trees.
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TOWN OF POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Here’s an almost unbelievable picture from the Potsdam Fire Department.

It’s a Jeep in the trees.

The fire department’s website says crews were called to Route 11 at 10:42 Tuesday morning.

Dispatchers relayed that the caller, the driver, was trying to get out of the vehicle, but couldn’t.

West Stockholm’s fire chief happened to be going by the scene and helped.

The driver was able to get to safety and didn’t have to go to the hospital, according to the fire department web page.

The crash is under investigation by state police.

