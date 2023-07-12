William Harold “Bucky” Bushey, 67, of Ogdensburg

William Harold “Bucky” Bushey, age 67, of Ogdensburg, NY, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, July 7, 2023, at his home. (Funeral Home)

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - William Harold “Bucky” Bushey, age 67, of Ogdensburg, NY, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, July 7, 2023, at his home. Per his wishes, there will be no visitation or funeral services. Burial will be in Ogdensburg Cemetery at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg.

William is survived by his brother, John Bushey and his wife, Sherry, of Massena, NY; a nephew, Douglas of Massena, NY and a niece, Tanya Lynn of Clinton, TN; a brother-in-law, Gerald Washburn of Ogdensburg, NY and several cousins. He is predeceased by his parents, Joseph and Clara Bushey, his siblings, Mary Bushey in 1960, Mark James Bushey in 1961, Douglas Richard Bushey in 1967, and Teena M. Washburn in 2023.

William was born on October 31, 1955, in the town of Oswegatchie, NY. He was raised by his parents, Joseph and Clara A. (Powell) Bushey. William attended local schools.

Online condolences may be made at www.fraryfuneralhome.com.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.