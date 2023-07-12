William Harold “Bucky” Bushey, 67, of Ogdensburg

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 7:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
William Harold “Bucky” Bushey, age 67, of Ogdensburg, NY, passed away unexpectedly on Friday,...
William Harold “Bucky” Bushey, age 67, of Ogdensburg, NY, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, July 7, 2023, at his home.(Funeral Home)

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - William Harold “Bucky” Bushey, age 67, of Ogdensburg, NY, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, July 7, 2023, at his home. Per his wishes, there will be no visitation or funeral services. Burial will be in Ogdensburg Cemetery at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg.

William is survived by his brother, John Bushey and his wife, Sherry, of Massena, NY; a nephew, Douglas of Massena, NY and a niece, Tanya Lynn of Clinton, TN; a brother-in-law, Gerald Washburn of Ogdensburg, NY and several cousins. He is predeceased by his parents, Joseph and Clara Bushey, his siblings, Mary Bushey in 1960, Mark James Bushey in 1961, Douglas Richard Bushey in 1967, and Teena M. Washburn in 2023.

William was born on October 31, 1955, in the town of Oswegatchie, NY. He was raised by his parents, Joseph and Clara A. (Powell) Bushey. William attended local schools.

Online condolences may be made at www.fraryfuneralhome.com.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Raymond “Mikey” Come Jr., 37, of Watertown, NY, passed away July 8, 2023 at his home.
Raymond “Mikey” Come Jr., 37, of Watertown
Lisa K. Winter, age 60 of Ogdensburg passed away at the Albany Medical Center surrounded by her...
Lisa K. Winter, 60, of Ogdensburg
Candles
Kathy L. Conroy, 70, of Norwood
Robert A. LaForty, 83, of Watertown, passed away on July 10, 2023, at Samaritan Medical Center.
Robert A. LaForty, 83, of Watertown
Candles
Rowena F. Tyo, of Massena

Obituaries

Ronald (Butch) Keith O’Dett Jr., 71 years old, Ron passed away after a very short illness on...
Ronald (Butch) Keith O’Dett Jr., 71, of Croghan
Christopher K. Doboze, age 70, of Ogdensburg, NY passed away on Sunday, July 9, 2023.
Christopher K. Doboze, 70, of Ogdensburg
City of Ogdensburg
3 candidates named for empty Ogdensburg City Council seat
Here's an almost unbelievable picture from the Potsdam Fire Department. It's a Jeep in the trees.
What a picture! Jeep winds up in trees
WWNY
Fun at the fair: girls tells tale of rooster vs. dog