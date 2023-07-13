2 people left homeless after fire in town of Lyme

Firefighters were called to 22744 County Route 57 near Chaumont Bay at 2:35 a.m.
Firefighters were called to 22744 County Route 57 near Chaumont Bay at 2:35 a.m.(Chaumont Volunteer Fire Department)
By Diane Rutherford
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TOWN OF LYME, New York (WWNY) - The American Red Cross is providing emergency aid to two people after a fire early Thursday morning in the town of Lyme.

Firefighters were called to 22744 County Route 57 near Chaumont Bay at 2:35 a.m.

When volunteers arrived on the scene, they found the two-story home engulfed in flames.

Two people inside escaped without injury.

Volunteers from Three Mile Bay, Chaumont, Cape Vincent, Brownville, and Clayton fire departments battled the blaze, with some remaining on the scene for nearly 8 hours.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

