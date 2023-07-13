2nd round completed in Watertown men’s golf tourney

By Mel Busler
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 8:08 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The second round of the Watertown Men’s City Golf Tournament wrapped up Wednesday.

- In the first match of the day, defending champion Joe Tufo takes on smooth-swinging Jarrett Sweet. Sweet captures the first hole. Tufo fights back to take the matchup, 2 up.

- Shawn Thomas takes on talented golfer TJ Penn. Thomas takes the match over Penn, 2 up.

- Phillip Rogers goes up against heavy-hitter Andrew Marks. Rogers goes on to take this matchup, 2 and 1.

- Chris O’Brien takes on former city winner Adam Brown in the final match of the day. Brown moves on to the quarterfinals by beating O’Brien, 4 and 3.

