Heading to the beach? Be careful!

BUFFALO, New York (WWNY) - When it’s hot and muggy, one of the things people like to do is go to the beach to cool off.

The National Weather Service says that might not be a good idea.

The weather service has issued a beach hazards statement for Jefferson County. It kicks in at noon Thursday and lasts through 11 p.m.

Forecasters say to stay out of the water because of strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions.

