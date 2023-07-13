Driver was allegedly on drugs when Jeep hit tree

Here's an almost unbelievable picture from the Potsdam Fire Department. It's a Jeep in the trees.
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 3:01 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
TOWN OF POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - A Winthrop man is accused of being on drugs after a spectacular crash that left his Jeep lodged in some trees.

State police arrested 27-year-old Devon Young following the Tuesday morning crash on Route 11 in the town of Potsdam.

He was charged with and ticketed for:

  • seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance
  • third-degree criminal possession of a weapon
  • operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs
  • moving from lane unsafely
  • failure to keep right

Police said Young was driving the 2015 Jeep Cherokee at a high rate of speed when the vehicle left the road and struck a tree.

According to the Potsdam Fire Department, dispatchers relayed that the driver called them and told them he was trying to get out of the vehicle, but couldn’t.

Officials said West Stockholm’s fire chief happened to be going by the scene and helped.

Troopers said while speaking with Young at the scene, he showed signs of impairment. Police said he failed field sobriety tests.

Police said they found a collapsible baton and crack cocaine residue on glass smoking devices inside the Jeep.

Young was released to appear in Potsdam Town Court in August.

