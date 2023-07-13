Fatal fire in Massena investigated as criminal matter

Three people are confirmed dead following an early morning fire on Massena's Main Street on Monday.(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - A Massena fire in which 3 people died is being investigated as a criminal matter.

The June 26 fire on South Main Street took the lives of Angelique Catalanotto, Roger Bechore, and Jennifer Jacques.

St. Lawrence County District Attorney Gary Pasqua tells 7 News evidence has been sent to a state lab and officials will wait until it comes back to make a final determination.

However, he says right now his office is treating the case like someone set the fire and it remains a criminal investigation until proven otherwise.

