WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Fitness expert Jamie Kalk shows us moves for people who need to exercise sitting down, such as those with mobility issues.

She demonstrates exercises that work the quadriceps, outer thighs, chest, and biceps.

If you want to see more exercises like this, you can email Jamie at befitforlife73@gmail.com.

