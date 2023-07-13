Fort Drum’s 2nd BCT deploying soon

Fort Drum
Fort Drum
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 4:44 PM EDT
FORT DRUM, New York (WWNY) - The 2nd Brigade Combat Team of the 10th Mountain Division is deploying.

The ‘Commandos’ will case their colors during a ceremony on Friday on post. That’s a tradition for a unit when it deploys. It symbolizes the group’s movement to a new location.

The 2nd BCT is deploying in support of U.S. Central Command, replacing the 37th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Ohio National Guard, as part of a regular rotation of forces.

The news release from Fort Drum about the deployment doesn’t specify how many troops are going or what they’ll be doing.

A brigade is around 5,000 troops, but recent deployments haven’t included a full brigade.

