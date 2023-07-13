Gaming for a good cause

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown resident Nessa Morales is raising money for Samaritan Medical Center via the online streaming platform Twitch.

Morales, who goes by the name PanickedNess online, has been collecting funds for more than three years through the Children’s Miracle Network’s Extra Life program.

The program allows viewers to help or hinder Nessa in games like Minecraft and Fortnite by making donations, which go straight to Samaritan. Nessa says she initially started streaming for fun but during the pandemic, she decided she wanted to start using her hobby to help people.

“We’re always looking for people who want to join Extra Life. They don’t necessarily have to join my team but it does help Samaritan so the more people, the more extra lifers that we can get, the more opportunities we have to raise money in more different creative ways than we have in the past,” she said.

This Saturday, Nessa will be hosting a 12-hour charity stream and hopes to raise $1,000.

Here’s a link to her account.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.