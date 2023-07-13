Gouverneur’s Connor Fenlong goes pro

GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Gouverneur’s Connor Fenlong will start his pro baseball career after the talented pitcher signed a free agent contract on Wednesday.

The Indiana State right-hander signed an undrafted free agent deal with the Kansas City Royals following the conclusion of the 2023 MLB Draft.

He went from not being drafted to getting an offer right away.

Fenlong was a four-time All-American selection following a standout 2023 campaign on the mound. The redshirt senior finished the year with an 11-3 overall record with a 3.45 ERA over 114.2 innings.

His 2023 season also included a span of 30.0 consecutive innings without allowing an earned run over the month of May. He worked on improving his strength and also working on a new pitch.

In his first full season as a starting pitcher, Fenlong led the Missouri Valley in innings pitched and wins, while sitting second in ERA, second in opponent batting average, and sixth in strikeouts.

He went at least six innings in 11 of his final 12 starts of the season, including at least eight innings on five separate occasions.

The coming week will be a busy time now for Fenlong.

He’ll be working now on his goal of making it to the mound in Kansas City.

