Group to present Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat

By 7 News Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 3:28 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Arts Program of NNY in Madrid will present Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.

Dr. Paul Brown and Carina Gilchrist appeared on 7 News at Noon on Wednesday to talk about the production. Click on the picture above to watch their interview.

Performances will be held on July 20, 21, and 22 at the Christian Fellowship Center at 3662 County Route 14 in Madrid. There will be 7 p.m. shows each day and a 2 p.m. performance on July 22.

For more information or to buy tickets, visit theartsprogram.org.

WWNY
