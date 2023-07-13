Guys and Dolls

July 27-29
July 27-29 at the Dulles State Office Building Auditorium
July 27-29 at the Dulles State Office Building Auditorium(Andrea | Stage Notes)
By Craig Thornton
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

Stage Notes is proud to present GUYS AND DOLLS on July 27, 28, & 29, 2023 at The Dulles State Office Building Auditorium. A musical fable based on a story and characters by Damon Runyon with a score by Frank Loesser, GUYS AND DOLLS is hailed as the perfect musical comedy. This award-winning classic gambles with luck and love under the bright lights of Broadway. Quintessentially American in spirit, GUYS AND DOLLS remains a timeless tale that owes its longevity not only to its memorable characters and hummable tunes, but also to its enduring themes of ambition, savvy and self-made luck. Mark your calendars and test your luck as our Stage Notes students take us back to the Golden Age of Broadway and make everything old new again.

Tickets available at Kinney Drugs on Washington Street or Coffeen Street or at the door. For more information on Stage Notes click here

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters found a dead body floating in Lake Ontario when they responded to a boat fire in...
Police identify man found dead in water near burning boat
Fatal Fire
Ogdensburg man dies following house fire
Campbell Clinic identified the shooting victim as Dr. Benjamin Mauck, an orthopedic surgeon who...
‘Shocked and heartbroken’: Patient shoots, kills doctor in exam room
Fabian Guzman
SLU student identifies as non-binary, challenges sorority’s decision to void membership
Here's an almost unbelievable picture from the Potsdam Fire Department. It's a Jeep in the trees.
What a picture! Jeep winds up in trees

Latest News

New York's congressional districts.
Appeals court orders new congressional lines in New York, a potential boon for Democrats
Beach
Heading to the beach? Be careful!
In St. Lawrence County July 20-22
Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat
The Great Gatsby presented by the little theater.
Cast Announced for Great Gatsby