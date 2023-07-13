WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

Stage Notes is proud to present GUYS AND DOLLS on July 27, 28, & 29, 2023 at The Dulles State Office Building Auditorium. A musical fable based on a story and characters by Damon Runyon with a score by Frank Loesser, GUYS AND DOLLS is hailed as the perfect musical comedy. This award-winning classic gambles with luck and love under the bright lights of Broadway. Quintessentially American in spirit, GUYS AND DOLLS remains a timeless tale that owes its longevity not only to its memorable characters and hummable tunes, but also to its enduring themes of ambition, savvy and self-made luck. Mark your calendars and test your luck as our Stage Notes students take us back to the Golden Age of Broadway and make everything old new again.

Tickets available at Kinney Drugs on Washington Street or Coffeen Street or at the door. For more information on Stage Notes click here

