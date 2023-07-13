Hydrogen plant developers explain plans to residents

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - A company that makes industrial gases and chemicals wants to put a liquid hydrogen manufacturing plant in the town of Massena.

Officials from Air Products and Chemicals provided information Wednesday night on their proposed Massena Green Hydrogen Facility during two public information sessions.

An in-person session was held from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at the Massena Town Hall, while a second session, this one virtual, followed from 6 to 7 p.m.

“Air Products is investing about half a billion dollars into this project here in Massena,” said Harry Johnston, who’s the company’s director of large product business development. “That includes equipment that we’re going to buy and put into place, and construction that is going to take place here in Massena.”

“Next year will spike up during the building erection, and some of the civil work to possible 150 to 200 jobs,” said senior project manager Jonathan Traynor. “In early 2025 is when we’ll see our peak at around 350 jobs, tailing off as we get into the startup and operation phase of the facility.”

