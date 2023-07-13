Hydrogen plant developers explain plans to residents

Massena water tower
Massena water tower(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 5:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - A company that makes industrial gases and chemicals wants to put a liquid hydrogen manufacturing plant in the town of Massena.

Officials from Air Products and Chemicals provided information Wednesday night on their proposed Massena Green Hydrogen Facility during two public information sessions.

An in-person session was held from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at the Massena Town Hall, while a second session, this one virtual, followed from 6 to 7 p.m.

“Air Products is investing about half a billion dollars into this project here in Massena,” said Harry Johnston, who’s the company’s director of large product business development. “That includes equipment that we’re going to buy and put into place, and construction that is going to take place here in Massena.”

“Next year will spike up during the building erection, and some of the civil work to possible 150 to 200 jobs,” said senior project manager Jonathan Traynor. “In early 2025 is when we’ll see our peak at around 350 jobs, tailing off as we get into the startup and operation phase of the facility.”

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters found a dead body floating in Lake Ontario when they responded to a boat fire in...
Police identify man found dead in water near burning boat
Fatal Fire
Ogdensburg man dies following house fire
Fabian Guzman
SLU student identifies as non-binary, challenges sorority’s decision to void membership
Campbell Clinic identified the shooting victim as Dr. Benjamin Mauck, an orthopedic surgeon who...
‘Shocked and heartbroken’: Patient shoots, kills doctor in exam room
Here's an almost unbelievable picture from the Potsdam Fire Department. It's a Jeep in the trees.
What a picture! Jeep winds up in trees

Latest News

If the early bird gets the worm, does the early cat get the bird? Tana Taylor sent us pics.
Send It To 7 Pics of the Week: We share your photos!
Wake Up Weather
Showers off & on
Traffic Advisory
Traffic advisory: Mill Street in Watertown
Thursday AM weather