See what’s happening at Clayton Opera House
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 9:09 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There’s something for everyone at the Clayton Opera House.
Executive director Julie Garnsey fills us in on what’s coming up. Watch the video for her interview on 7 News This Morning.
Here’s what’s on the schedule:
July 13: ukulele player Jake Shimabukuro
July 20: Bachelors of Broadway
July 26: The High Kings, a Celtic group
August 3: Jim Messina of Loggins and Messina fame.
You can see the full schedule, learn more, and buy tickets at claytonoperahouse.com
Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.