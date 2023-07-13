See what’s happening at Clayton Opera House

Clayton Opera House
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 9:09 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There’s something for everyone at the Clayton Opera House.

Executive director Julie Garnsey fills us in on what’s coming up. Watch the video for her interview on 7 News This Morning.

Here’s what’s on the schedule:

July 13: ukulele player Jake Shimabukuro

July 20: Bachelors of Broadway

July 26: The High Kings, a Celtic group

August 3: Jim Messina of Loggins and Messina fame.

You can see the full schedule, learn more, and buy tickets at claytonoperahouse.com

