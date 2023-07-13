Send It To 7 Pics of the Week: We share your photos!

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - We start off with a big thank-you to Erica in Alexandria Bay for sharing shots from the Paddle for Betterment Event.

We also thank Karen Millspaugh for an awesome shot from the French Festival in Cape Vincent, where Michael Docteur also captured the band playing.

We have a few more Flower Power shots. The hollyhocks are from the garden of 94-year-old Neil McCoy in Gouverneur.

And you don’t see too many eastern prickly pear plants. These belong to Zack Zimmerman in Evans Mills.

If the early bird gets the worm, does the early cat get the bird? Tana Taylor sent us a shot of kitty on a bird house.

Finally, the Arts Program of NNY presents “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.” The performers are practicing for the big show on July 20-22 at the Christian Fellowship Center in Madrid.

Send your shots to us at Send It To 7 on our website and mobile app.

Check out our Pics of the Week gallery below.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.