Send It To 7 Pics of the Week: We share your photos!

Send It To 7 Pics of the Week
By Emily Griffin
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 7:03 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - We start off with a big thank-you to Erica in Alexandria Bay for sharing shots from the Paddle for Betterment Event.

We also thank Karen Millspaugh for an awesome shot from the French Festival in Cape Vincent, where Michael Docteur also captured the band playing.

We have a few more Flower Power shots. The hollyhocks are from the garden of 94-year-old Neil McCoy in Gouverneur.

And you don’t see too many eastern prickly pear plants. These belong to Zack Zimmerman in Evans Mills.

If the early bird gets the worm, does the early cat get the bird? Tana Taylor sent us a shot of kitty on a bird house.

Finally, the Arts Program of NNY presents “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.” The performers are practicing for the big show on July 20-22 at the Christian Fellowship Center in Madrid.

Send your shots to us at Send It To 7 on our website and mobile app.

Check out our Pics of the Week gallery below.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters found a dead body floating in Lake Ontario when they responded to a boat fire in...
Police identify man found dead in water near burning boat
Fatal Fire
Ogdensburg man dies following house fire
Fabian Guzman
SLU student identifies as non-binary, challenges sorority’s decision to void membership
Campbell Clinic identified the shooting victim as Dr. Benjamin Mauck, an orthopedic surgeon who...
‘Shocked and heartbroken’: Patient shoots, kills doctor in exam room
Here's an almost unbelievable picture from the Potsdam Fire Department. It's a Jeep in the trees.
What a picture! Jeep winds up in trees

Latest News

Send It To 7 Pics of the Week
A robot delivers feed to cows on Klock Family Farm in LaFargeville.
Ag Weekly: Robots automate life on the farm
Robotic farming
Jimmy Creten has been in the monster truck business for 27 years,
Monster truck driver takes career to new heights