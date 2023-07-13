Severe thunderstorm warnings posted

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There are severe thunderstorm warnings Thursday afternoon for parts of the north country.

They affect Jefferson County, northeastern Lewis County, and parts of St. Lawrence County.

The Lewis and Jefferson county warnings are in effect until 2:45 p.m. The warning for the northeastern part of St. Lawrence County expires at 3:15 p.m.

Forecasters say 60 mph winds and penny- to quarter-size hail are possible. Minor damage to vehicles is possible and wind damage to trees and power lines are expected.

Around 1:40 p.m., severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from six miles northwest of Clayton to near Stony Point to near Nine Mile Point, moving east at 40 mph.

At about the same time, a severe thunderstorm was located near Gouverneur, moving northeast at 35 mph.

