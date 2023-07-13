Showers off & on

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - We’ll have showers this morning, then a dry period, then a chance of more for the afternoon.

There’s a flood watch in effect for much of northern and central New York, including Lewis and Oswego counties. It expires at 11 p.m.

Highs will be in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Skies begin to clear this evening and overnight. Lows will be in the low to mid-60s.

Friday will be a mostly dry day, with only a 20% chance of rain. It will be mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid-80s.

It will be warm and muggy for the weekend. It will be partly sunny on Saturday and mostly cloudy on Sunday. The humidity means there’s a chance of afternoon showers each day. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s both days.

Monday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid-80s.

Tuesday will be partly sunny with a 50% chance of rain. Highs will be in the upper 70s.

It will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s on Wednesday.

