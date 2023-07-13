Some storms on Thursday

By John Kubis
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 8:06 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -An area of low pressure will produce some showers and thunderstorms on Thursday. Expect some clouds overnight. Lows will be in the 60′s.

Morning showers and thunderstorms are likely tomorrow. The afternoon will feature the risk of thunderstorms as well. Storms during the afternoon will be capable of producing large hail, downpours and strong winds.

Friday will be warm and muggy with the risk of thunderstorms.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters found a dead body floating in Lake Ontario when they responded to a boat fire in...
Police identify man found dead in water near burning boat
This image from video provided by the FBI, shows Maryann Mooney-Rondon and her son Rafael...
Watertown man, charged in January 6 riot, faces prison time
Fabian Guzman
SLU student identifies as non-binary, challenges sorority’s decision to void membership
Fatal Fire
Ogdensburg man dies following house fire
Campbell Clinic identified the shooting victim as Dr. Benjamin Mauck, an orthopedic surgeon who...
‘Shocked and heartbroken’: Patient shoots, kills doctor in exam room

Latest News

7 day
wwny 6pm weather
Wake Up Weather
A more comfortable day
Wednesday AM weather
7 day
Dry on Wednesday