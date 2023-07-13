Some storms on Thursday

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -An area of low pressure will produce some showers and thunderstorms on Thursday. Expect some clouds overnight. Lows will be in the 60′s.

Morning showers and thunderstorms are likely tomorrow. The afternoon will feature the risk of thunderstorms as well. Storms during the afternoon will be capable of producing large hail, downpours and strong winds.

Friday will be warm and muggy with the risk of thunderstorms.

