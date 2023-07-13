Traffic advisory: Mill Street in Watertown

Traffic Advisory
Traffic Advisory(MGN)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 5:32 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown’s Mill Street will be closed Thursday night into Friday morning.

The city says National Grid will be replacing a failing transformer beginning at 8 p.m. Thursday.

Mill Street will be closed from the Factory Street/Black River Parkway intersection to the intersection of Moulton Street and Main Avenue.

The city encourages drivers to use different routes during the work, which is expected to be completed by 8 a.m. on Friday.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters found a dead body floating in Lake Ontario when they responded to a boat fire in...
Police identify man found dead in water near burning boat
Fatal Fire
Ogdensburg man dies following house fire
Fabian Guzman
SLU student identifies as non-binary, challenges sorority’s decision to void membership
Campbell Clinic identified the shooting victim as Dr. Benjamin Mauck, an orthopedic surgeon who...
‘Shocked and heartbroken’: Patient shoots, kills doctor in exam room
Here's an almost unbelievable picture from the Potsdam Fire Department. It's a Jeep in the trees.
What a picture! Jeep winds up in trees

Latest News

WWNY Poultry show takes center stage at Jefferson County Fair
WWNY Green hydrogen plant, good-paying jobs could be headed to Massena
WWNY Water district proposal raises concerns in Philadelphia
WWNY UPS workers practice for possible strike