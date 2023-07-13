Traffic advisory: Mill Street in Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown’s Mill Street will be closed Thursday night into Friday morning.

The city says National Grid will be replacing a failing transformer beginning at 8 p.m. Thursday.

Mill Street will be closed from the Factory Street/Black River Parkway intersection to the intersection of Moulton Street and Main Avenue.

The city encourages drivers to use different routes during the work, which is expected to be completed by 8 a.m. on Friday.

