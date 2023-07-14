100th Anniversary - Frederic Remington Museum

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

The Frederic Remington Art Museum invites the public to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Museum on July 19 at noon, when the Museum will reenact highlights of the Museum’s dedication 100 years earlier. The reenactment will be followed by refreshments. The event is free and all are warmly welcomed.

Remington Museum Interim Executive Director Mimi VanDeusen will be master of ceremony, and members of the Ogdensburg community will play the roles of their counterparts one hundred years ago. Ogdensburg Public Library Director Penny Kerfien will play the role of George F. Darrow, then Chairman of the Library Board, while the part of Museum co-founder John C. Howard will be played by local author, past editor of the Ogdensburg Journal, and St. Lawrence County Legislator, Jim Reagen. Ogdensburg City Historian and 2022 Ogdensburg Citizen of the Year Julie Madlin will take the part of Emma Caten, sister to Eva Remington and Library Trustee. Like the event in 1923, the speakers and audience will gather on the front porch and lawn of the Museum.

“One hundred years ago, the people of Ogdensburg recognized the civic value in preserving for the public the largest collection of artworks by Frederic Remington, establishing a true cultural treasure here in the North Country,” says VanDeusen. “We today are so fortunate for the vision and foresight of those who worked to found the Museum, and for the long-standing partnerships with the Ogdensburg Public Library and the City of Ogdensburg. Above all, we are so grateful to the people of Ogdensburg who have loved and supported the Museum for these past one hundred years. Let’s celebrate!”

The Frederic Remington Art Museum is located at 303 Washington Street, Ogdensburg, NY 13669. The Frederic Remington Art Museum expands and deepens appreciation and understanding of Remington’s work by engaging contemporary audiences and keeping his legacy relevant. It is dedicated to collecting, exhibiting, preserving and interpreting the art and archives of Frederic Remington, and contains an unmatched collection of his works. Summer hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 10:00 am to 4:00 pm.

