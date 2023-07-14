10th Mountain Division celebrates 80th birthday

FORT DRUM, New York (WWNY) - Friday marked the 80th birthday of Fort Drum’s 10th Mountain Division.

There was a cake-cutting ceremony.

Those who attended had a slice of chocolate cake adorned with a depiction of a World War II-era division soldier assisting a modern division soldier.

The division got its start back in 1943 as a unit focusing primarily on winter and mountain warfare - hence this year’s birthday slogan “Alpine 80.”

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.