10th Mountain Division celebrates 80th birthday
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 6:27 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
FORT DRUM, New York (WWNY) - Friday marked the 80th birthday of Fort Drum’s 10th Mountain Division.
There was a cake-cutting ceremony.
Those who attended had a slice of chocolate cake adorned with a depiction of a World War II-era division soldier assisting a modern division soldier.
The division got its start back in 1943 as a unit focusing primarily on winter and mountain warfare - hence this year’s birthday slogan “Alpine 80.”
