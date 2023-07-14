Ann Renzi Haynes, of Watertown

Ann Renzi Haynes died suddenly on July 12, 2023, from heart complications related to cancer and is at peace with our Lord. (Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Ann Renzi Haynes died suddenly on July 12, 2023, from heart complications related to cancer and is at peace with our Lord. Ann was born on April 17, 1962, to Joyce and Dr. Eugene Renzi in Wurzburg, Germany while Dr. Renzi was on active duty at the 10th Field Hospital. Upon discharge, the Renzi family returned to Watertown where Ann attended IHC. As a teenager, Ann made the decision alone to apply and was admitted to the prestigious Phillips Exeter Academy where she was active in sports and excelled in academics. She attended St. Lawrence University, and upon graduation she moved to New York City where she took a job at Teachers Insurance, now TIAA. She rose through the ranks of the company and became a manager of over 200 people before she retired to care for her disabled daughter.

Ann married Terrance Smith in 1986 and had one son TJ, before the marriage ended in divorce. In 1994, Ann married Ward Haynes. They had twins William and Elizabeth. Four years later, Ward would perish on 9/11, while working as a trader for Cantor Fitzgerald in the World Trade Center. Her daughter Elizabeth would battle daily seizures starting at the age of 6 months and would need total care until she passed away in 2017 at the age of 19.

Ann lived the majority of her life in Rye, NY where she was an active member of the Apawamis Golf Club and the American Yacht Club. She was very competitive and enjoyed and excelled at sports, especially golf, tennis and paddle tennis. Ann had a passion for travel and in recent years visited Croatia, Barcelona, Prague, Aruba, Barbados and Tanzania.

In 2006, she wrote the popular book Love You, Mean It with 3 other September 11th widows about survival, love and friendship.

Ann was very involved in charitable organizations, including the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PANCAN), Abilis which provides people with developmental disabilities and their families assistance with their lives, the W. Ward Haynes Scholarship fund at Rye High School, the Memorial Sloane Kettering Cancer Center, and the American Red Cross.

Ann is survived by her long-time partner of 12 years Jack Barry, son TJ (Kaitlyn) Smith, son Billy Haynes, and Katherine and Michael. She is also survived by her mother and father, Dr. Eugene and Joyce Renzi, brothers Eugene (Kris) Renzi, David (Jessica) Renzi, sister Jennifer (Bo) Kelly, and brother-in-law Phil Gadsden, along with many nieces and nephews. She was greeted in heaven by her daughter Elizabeth Haynes, husband Ward Haynes, and sister Laurie Renzi Gadsden.

Viewing will be at the Graham Funeral Home in Rye, NY on Monday, July 17th between 4 and 7pm. A mass of Christian Burial will be said on Tuesday, July 18th at 10 am at Church of the Resurrection in Rye, NY. A service in Ann’s hometown of Watertown, NY will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you turn to your loved ones and in the words of Ann tell them “Love you, mean it.” Please also consider sending contributions to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network.

