CAPE VINCENT, New York (WWNY) - We are sad to announce the passing of Arthur C. Kanagie, Jr., 84, of Cape Vincent, NY. Art passed away surrounded by his loved ones after a long battle with Alzheimer’s at the Samaritan Keep Home in Watertown, NY.

Born in Philadelphia, PA to Arthur C. Kanagie, Sr. and Helen (Beaumont) Kanagie on April 2, 1939. He attended Holy Name of Jesus Catholic School in Fishtown, PA. He enlisted in the United States Air Force in 1955 was honorably discharged in 1959. Art worked at White’s Lumber Co. for 48 years in Watertown and Clayton locations. He was an active member of the Cape Vincent American Legion for 42 years and a Past Commander and a member of the Cape Vincent Volunteer Fire Department.

He is survived by wife, Jane (Gould) Kanagie; son, Richard Kanagie; daughter, Necole (Kanagie) Jacobsen and husband Al; and son, Jeremy Kanagie and wife Stephanie; grandchildren: Richard “Rick” Kanagie, Megan R. Czekaj, Alfred C. L. “AJ” Jacobsen; siblings: Dorothy “Dot” Price (sister; deceased brother-in-law, Frank); Thomas Kanagie (sister-in-law, Debbie) and John “Jack” Kanagie (sister-in-law, Lynn) and several nieces, nephews and great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by Helen Sieslove (sister) and Robert Kanagie (son).

An intimate funeral service will be held in his honor with close friends and family members from 1:00pm - 2:00pm on Saturday, July 15 at Cleveland Funeral Home, Cape Vincent, NY.

In lieu of flowers, we invite you to make a donation to the Alzheimer’s Association of Central NY in his memory to: https://www.alz.org/centralnewyork

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date (to be determined) in Allentown, PA for his relatives and close friends from Philadelphia, PA and surrounding area.

The family would like to give their sincere appreciation and thanks to all the fourth floor staff at the Samaritan Keep Home in Watertown, NY for their continuous care and commitment to his health and well-being.

Art will leave a big gap in our hearts and lives and will be sorely missed.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Cleveland Funeral Home of Cape Vincent, NY.

Online condolences can be made at www.clevelandfhinc.com

