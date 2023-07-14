Corn fields flattened after Thursday storm

By 7 News Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TOWN OF ELLISBURG, New York (WWNY) - Winds whipped through southern Jefferson County farms on Thursday. Driving through the town of Ellisburg, corn that had once stood tall, are now flattened.

“The entire field may not be flat, but all of the fields are quite flat,” said Doubledale Farm co-owner Dan Rossiter.

Rossiter guessed about 600 acres of corn is flat. If it doesn’t stand back up, it could be costly.

“A thousand dollars an acre or something, possibly,” he said.

According to the National Weather Service, wind, rain, and even the landscape may have brought the perfect storm.

“What it looks like to me, is the corn was already getting weighed down by heavy rain. A certain amount of wind came and pushed it the rest of the way down. I would hazard to guess it has something to do with the orientation of the way the broad hillsides are and whatnot in that area. But it’s definitely interesting,” said Mike Fries, the Meteorologist-in-Charge at the National Weather Service in Buffalo.

If by chance the corn doesn’t stand back up, there are options. The USDA Farm Services Agency asks producers with concerns to call their offices at 315-782-7289 in Jefferson County, or 315-376-7021 in Lewis County.

“Let us know your name, and your amount of loss, where the loss is located, we can come out and get some pictures of it, and maybe be able to help them with some type of program,” said USDA Farm Service Agency County Executive Director Mary Jane Scoville.

Mike Hunter with Cornell Cooperative Extension says it’s early enough in the season, the storm shouldn’t cause too much harm. He says farmers should be patient, and may expect the stalks that aren’t completely snapped to shoot back up.

That’s Rossiter’s hope.

“Hoping it looks better a couple morning’s from now.”

