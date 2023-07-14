David Irwin Lovely, 57, of Ogdensburg

David Irwin Lovely, age 57, of Ogdensburg, NY, passed away on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at...
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - David Irwin Lovely, age 57, of Ogdensburg, NY, passed away on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse, NY. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Dave is survived by his wife, Angie Lovely of Ogdensburg, NY; their children, David Lovely and his wife, Kari, of Ogdensburg, NY; Kaili Riddle and her significant other, Jeremy Smithers, of Ogdensburg, NY; his grandchildren, Jailyn, Mia and David Lovely and Brynli Riddle, Bae Riddle and Berlyn Smithers; his mother, Sally Ann Lovely of Ogdensburg, NY; a brother, Jonathon Lovely and his wife, Cookie, of Ogdensburg, NY, his niece, Natalie Lovely, his nephew, Trent lovely and many cousins. Dave is predeceased by his father, David D. Lovely. Dave was born on October 24, 1965, in Ogdensburg, NY, the son of David Delbert Lovely and Sally Ann (Shaver) Lovely. He graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy in 1984. Dave married Angela Jean Bice on March 29, 1985, at the First Presbyterian Church with Rev. Janice Fife officiating. Dave was first employed at Bradley’s Mobile Station, later joining the New York State Department of Corrections. Dave retired from Ogdensburgh Correctional Facility in November of 2021. Dave enjoyed bowling, camping, hunting, his Harley Davidson, and his camp on Cranberry Lake. He also liked to play pool as a member of pool league and golf in Thursday night golf league. Big Dave was a social butterfly who loved to spend time with friends and family and for as long as you’d listen, he’d tell the same ol’ stories on repeat. Mostly about his kids and grandkids and all of you

Calling hours will be held on Friday, July 21, 2023, from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm at Frary Funeral Home on Caroline Street. Friends and family are welcome to join in a celebration of his life at the Moose Lodge after the calling hours. Donations may be made in Dave’s memory to Wounded Warriors and the Moose Lodge.

Online condolences may be made at www.fraryfuneralhome.com.

