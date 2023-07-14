Defense bill amendments rein in ‘woke’ policies, says Congresswoman Tenney

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The House of Representatives has passed a defense bill that includes a pay raise for service members, but strays from traditional military policy with Republican add-ons that block a so-called ‘woke’ agenda.

The National Defense Authorization Act, which sets policy for the Pentagon, cleared the House by a vote of 219 to 210.

The bill includes 20 amendments created by Republican Congresswoman Claudia Tenney, who represents Watertown.

Two of them include ending taxpayer funding for gender transition surgeries and abortion services. Another prohibits the flying of what Tenney calls ‘woke’ flags on government buildings. That would include the Pride flag.

“Certainly I’m supportive of the LGBTQ+ community but I don’t think that it’s necessary for us to fly that flag in nations all around the world. I think we need to fly the American flag and understand it’s appropriate for the military to represent what it stands for. If it’s some institution or entity other than the U.S. military, then that’s different. But this is something that should represent our military and what unifies us, not what divides us,” said Tenney (R. - 24th District).

The bill also prohibits funding for drag shows or Drag Queen Story Hour.

“And I think that’s all you’re seeing is a realignment back to our core mission, away from the woke agenda. And that’s something our constituents are looking for. That’s something we’ve heard repeatedly, I say repeatedly, from members of the military,” said Tenney.

As for Fort Drum, the measure continues to support cold weather pay for Fort Drum soldiers.

Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, whose district represents Fort Drum, also voted in favor of the bill.

She says the measure “puts taxpayer dollars to good use by strengthening our military and providing a well-deserved pay raise to our brave men and women in uniform.”

See Tenney’s full news release on her vote.

Click here to see Stefanik’s full news release.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.