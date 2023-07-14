Dolores E. Roy, 87, of Watertown

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Dolores E. Roy, 87, Watertown, died Tuesday July 11, 2023, at Samaritan Summit Village with her...
Dolores E. Roy, 87, Watertown, died Tuesday July 11, 2023, at Samaritan Summit Village with her family by her side.(Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Dolores E. Roy, 87, Watertown, died Tuesday July 11, 2023, at Samaritan Summit Village with her family by her side.

Dolores was born in Watertown October 23, 1935, a daughter of Gilbert and Dorothy (Clukey) Drew. She graduated from Sackets Harbor High School. She married Roger Roy December 29, 1951, at Trinity Episcopal Church. Mr. Roy died while serving our Country in 1962.

Dolores was a homemaker most of her life caring for her five children, but did work at times at Mason’s Bridal Shop, the Watertown Bowl, and her mother’s hat shop in Watertown. She loved music and to dance; once crowned the New York State Jitterbug Champion. She loved entertaining her family especially on holidays and camping at Hidden Harbor.

Surviving is a son Ronald (Darla) Roy, Modesto, CA, three daughters and two son in-laws, Denise (David) Nacklick, Adams, Robin (Arthur) Jobson, Watertown, Jacqueline Keegan, Watertown, two sisters Gloria DeVito, Dallas, TX, and Keitha Abbot, Syracuse, ten grandchildren, thirteen great grandchildren and several niece and nephews. A son, Robert in 2009, two brothers, Kenneth and Gerald Drew died before her.

Calling hours will be Tuesday July 18, 2023, from 10 to 12pm followed by a funeral service at 12 pm at D.L. Calarco Funeral Home, Inc. Burial will be in Glenwood Cemetery. The Roy family would like everyone to join them at the Adams American Legion following the committal service.

Online condolences may be made to www.dlcalarco.com

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Ryan and Kim Joanette
Man and his mother face prison in connection with baseball bat attack
It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Lucille (Pound) Marvin of Dexter, NY,...
Lucille (Pound) Marvin, 80, of Dexter
Ann Renzi Haynes died suddenly on July 12, 2023, from heart complications related to cancer and...
Ann Renzi Haynes, of Watertown
Thomas M. Brady, 68, of S. James St., Carthage, passed away early Thursday morning, July...
Thomas M. Brady, 68, of Carthage

Obituaries

Sara “Sally” Ellis Forsythe, 88, of Canton died Tuesday, July 11, 2023 at Canton-Potsdam...
Sara “Sally” Ellis Forsythe, 88, of Canton
Candles
James V. Paquette, 80, of Watertown
Shane Wesley Weber, age 27, of Hermon, NY passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, July 11, 2023 at...
Shane Wesley Weber, 27, of Hermon
Candles
Louis Altman, 65, of Massena
Marjorie Ann Bibbins, 84, longtime resident of Rodman, died Wednesday morning July 12, 2023 at...
Marjorie Ann Bibbins, 84, of Rodman
handcuffs
Man allegedly damages vehicle with ax while minor is inside