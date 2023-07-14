Dolores E. Roy, 87, of Watertown

Dolores E. Roy, 87, Watertown, died Tuesday July 11, 2023, at Samaritan Summit Village with her family by her side. (Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Dolores E. Roy, 87, Watertown, died Tuesday July 11, 2023, at Samaritan Summit Village with her family by her side.

Dolores was born in Watertown October 23, 1935, a daughter of Gilbert and Dorothy (Clukey) Drew. She graduated from Sackets Harbor High School. She married Roger Roy December 29, 1951, at Trinity Episcopal Church. Mr. Roy died while serving our Country in 1962.

Dolores was a homemaker most of her life caring for her five children, but did work at times at Mason’s Bridal Shop, the Watertown Bowl, and her mother’s hat shop in Watertown. She loved music and to dance; once crowned the New York State Jitterbug Champion. She loved entertaining her family especially on holidays and camping at Hidden Harbor.

Surviving is a son Ronald (Darla) Roy, Modesto, CA, three daughters and two son in-laws, Denise (David) Nacklick, Adams, Robin (Arthur) Jobson, Watertown, Jacqueline Keegan, Watertown, two sisters Gloria DeVito, Dallas, TX, and Keitha Abbot, Syracuse, ten grandchildren, thirteen great grandchildren and several niece and nephews. A son, Robert in 2009, two brothers, Kenneth and Gerald Drew died before her.

Calling hours will be Tuesday July 18, 2023, from 10 to 12pm followed by a funeral service at 12 pm at D.L. Calarco Funeral Home, Inc. Burial will be in Glenwood Cemetery. The Roy family would like everyone to join them at the Adams American Legion following the committal service.

Online condolences may be made to www.dlcalarco.com

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.