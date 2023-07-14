Dragon Boat Festival coming up Sunday

HANNAWA FALLS, New York (WWNY) - Dragon boating is one of the fastest-growing water sports. Paddles will take to the water at the Raquette River Dragon Boat Festival this weekend.

Paddlers prepare for Sunday’s Dragon Boat Festival in Hannawa Falls at Postwood Beach.

If you’ve seen canoe racing, dragon boat racing takes it to another level as every paddler needs to be in sync with one another.

“When you’re in the boat working with each other, trying not to mess up your partner, it’s a lot of fun and just feels good to be part of this event,” said Stephen Bird, team captain, Sustainable Dragons.

The Raquette River Dragon Boat Festival was started two years ago by Clarkson University. Last year ten teams competed.

With more than 15 teams racing this year, they’re also fundraising for an important cause.

“The money that we raise as part of the dragon boat races goes to help put our health science students out into the community, working with the community to assist in a wide variety of different types of health initiatives,” said Bird.

Teams consist of 20 paddlers and one drummer as they work together to become the fastest on the water.

“It’s one of the fastest-growing water sports today. We are very close to getting into the Olympics from what I understand. There are so many countries the sport has to be involved in for them to participate and grow up into it,” said Chris Behling, co-owner of Dynamic Dragon Boat Racing.

The festival will kick off on Sunday at 8:30 a.m.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.