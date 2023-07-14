Henry “Tyke” Wood, 46, Cape Vincent passed away unexpectedly on July 12, 2023 and is now with his loving grandparents and his dog Sox. (Funeral Home)

CAPE VINCENT, New York (WWNY) - Henry “Tyke” Wood, 46, Cape Vincent passed away unexpectedly on July 12, 2023 and is now with his loving grandparents and his dog Sox.

Tyke was born January 8, 1977 in Watertown, New York but spent a very happy childhood growing up on the Wood Farm in Cape Vincent. Tyke loved Wood Farms and even when he became a corrections officer would return to work on the farm whenever possible.

Those who knew and loved Tyke appreciated his positive energy and humor. If you were around Tyke you knew he would keep you laughing. He always loved a good prank or practical joke. He especially loved dressing up for Halloween with his Grandma Mason and will be remembered for his amazing costumes. He made a perfect Kramer from Seinfeld.

Some of his best memories were living at a house they called “The Pit” when he was at Canton ATC. He made lifelong friends, including his best friend Chris Kempney, who remained by his side throughout his life.

Tyke graduated from Thousand Islands High School in 1995 and from Canton ATC in 1997. He loved to work and spent countless hours working on Wood Farms and for Schnauber Construction before becoming a correctional officer.

Tyke loved his family, he loved farming, and he lived life to the fullest. Tyke’s siblings confirm that he was always his mother’s favorite child. He will be deeply missed by his very large loving family. His sister Missy will treasure the memory of dancing with Tyke, in her wedding gown, at the hospital and paying him $100 because she got married first. His brother Jeremy is eternally grateful that Tyke spared his life when he stole his car on graduation night.

Tyke is survived by his parents: Joe and Debbie Wood, Cape Vincent and Patti and Jim Schnauber, Clayton; his siblings Missy (Tarmo) Pallop, New Tripoli, PA; Jeremy Wood (partner Sally Penrose), Gulfport, FL; Lauri (Greg) Namisnak, Penfield and Ami Schnauber, Clayton. He was a generous and caring uncle to: Heli, Liia, Ryan, Mary, Tristen and Harrison. He had many loving aunts, uncles and cousins. He was predeceased by his grandparents Dick and Verna Mason and Henry and Barb Wood.

Tyke’s family is grateful for the loving care providing to Tyke at United Helpers in Ogdensburg, NY and thanks the staff for taking such good care of him. They truly became a part of Tyke’s extended family.

Calling hours to celebrate Tyke’s life and offer condolences to the family will take place on Tuesday, July 18, from 4 - 6PM at Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Clayton.The funeral mass will be celebrated at St. Vincent de Paul Church, Rosiere on Wednesday, July 19, at 11 AM followed by burial in the parish cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made in Tyke’s name to TIERS, PO Box 524, Clayton, NY 13624 and Cape Vincent Ambulance Fund, 241 E. Broadway, Cape Vincent, NY 13618. Online condolences to his family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.