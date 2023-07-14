A hot & sunny start to the weekend

Friday AM weather
By Beth Hall
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 6:14 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It will be hot and humid today.

We’re expecting a mostly dry, mostly sunny day with highs around 80. There’s only a 20% to 30% chance of rain.

Overnight lows will be in the low 60s.

Saturday is our hottest day in the forecast. It will be partly sunny with highs in the upper 80s.

There’s an 80% chance of rain on Sunday and thunderstorms are possible. It will be mostly cloudy with highs in the low 80s.

Monday will be mostly sunny with a 30% chance of rain. Highs will be in the low 80s.

It will be partly sunny on Tuesday with a 40% chance of rain. Highs will be in the upper 70s.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s.

It will be partly sunny with a 40% chance of rain. Highs will be in the low 80s.

