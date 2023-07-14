If it’s Wednesday, it must be softball

ADAMS CENTER, New York (WWNY) - Fields come alive Wednesday nights with summer high school softball.

Wednesday night has become softball night for many high school players, giving them time to work on their skills in live games.

Every Wednesday night, the softball diamonds on the Minkler Road in Adams Center and also at Sandy Creek come alive with high school teams playing some summer ball.

South Jefferson coach Steve Randall is the organizer.

Randall feels it’s important to get the players thinking softball, at least once a week.

It’s a great way to spend a part of the summer on the diamond.

Work in the summer translates into success come next spring.

